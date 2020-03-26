New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

New Hampshire is the latest state to issue a stay-at-home order and close all nonessential businesses amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Chris Sununu announced the order Thursday and it goes into effect March 27 at 11:59 pm.

"We can't stress this enough - you should stay at your house unless absolutely necessary," Sununu said in a statement on Twitter. "Of course, we won't prevent you from leaving your home to go for a walk, or when heading to the store for groceries, or going to an essential job."

Essential businesses that will remain open in New Hampshire include grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. Movie theaters, hair salons and barbershops as well as other businesses deemed nonessential have been ordered to close. The state also extended remote learning until May 4.

There are currently 137 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.