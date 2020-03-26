The new rules for finding love in a pandemic

Social distancing and looking for love aren't exactly the best bedfellows. And since going on a date in real life now falls foul of most countries' rules around coronavirus, singles are finding new ways to communicate with their matches, from dinner dates over Zoom to "watching" Netflix together – in their own separate homes - or simply finding time for an "online wine." Upscale dating website The Inner Circle has seen the number of messages sent rise by 116% over the past week, and overall activity is up 25% compared to "Dating Sunday," the first Sunday in January and usually the most popular day for online dating. Its users are mainly in large cities like London, Berlin, New York and Hong Kong and so are used to dating in urban bars and restaurants, but now they are finding themselves discussing things like toilet roll, according to founder and CEO David Vermeulen. "There has also been an 800% increase in members talking about 'quarantine' since the start of March. Mentions of Netflix have also increased by 70% as people discuss how they are keeping entertained," Vermeulen told CNBC by email, referring to users' online messages.

Love under lockdown

Dating sites have moved fast to warn users not to meet in real life, with Tinder telling people to respect lockdowns. "Staying inside and doing your part to stop the spread of this virus is exponentially more important than going out to meet them IRL (in real life)," stated a post on the site's "Swipe Life" blog on Monday. Daters can only usually connect with people local to them, but Tinder, part of Match Group, has made its Passport feature free until the end of April, meaning that users can match with people overseas without having to pay an upgrade fee – and presumably the site hopes to convert them into future subscribers. It seems that as people are spending more time at home, they're increasing their activity on dating apps, with both Tinder and Bumble seeing a rise in active users for the week starting 8 March, according to the most recent data from App Annie. The Inner Circle is also finding that users are keen to get on video calls, with a 50% increase in people suggesting they Skype or Zoom their matches since the start of March, according to Vermeulen, and it's a similar story for OkCupid. The site, owned by Match Group, said that 25% of its users intended to video chat and 16% wanted to talk on the phone. People can now add their "ideal virtual date" preferences to their profiles and people are also playing games over FaceTime, according to OkCupid CEO Ariel Charytan.

Virtual connections