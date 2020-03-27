CCTV Script 24/03/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 24, 2020, Tuesday.

The markets have reacted very directly to the fed's latest move: monetary policy alone is not enough to boost confidence. Compared with monetary policy, the market is more concerned about the issue of when the supporting fiscal policy will be implemented.

In 24 hours, about $2 trillion in stimulus measures proposed by the U.S. senate were blocked from voting twice, directly depressing investment confidence. In an interview with CNBC before the second vote, Treasury secretary Steven mnuchin also said a deal needed to be done by the end of the day.

Steven Mnuchin

United States Secretary of the Treasury

We I think we're very close. So while we need to get this deal done today, it is very important, as you can see to them, we announced overnight with that some very important actions supporting the asset backed markets, supporting the corporate bond market. Primary and secondary, we're using some of the funds we have, but we need Congress to approve additional funds today so that we can move forward and support American workers and the American economy.

Now, while both parties have largely agreed on the size of the bailout, there are still plenty of differences over the details. Democrats say the republican's plan contributes too much for big business and too little for small businesses and workers, which is like a "piggy bank " to big corporations, and it also gives the Treasury too much power.

While the senate's plan has stalled, the democratic-led house of representatives has proposed an economic stimulus package totaling about $2.5 trillion, includes distributing $1,500 in cash to individuals, offering $500 billion in interest-free loans to small businesses, strengthening unemployment insurance and expanding free health care. But republicans say some of the democratic measures are not necessary for the pandemic, but simply to give small businesses and workers a better environment. And they think in this situation, if the Democrats are dragging out the bailout, they are dragging out the economy. Now, Morgan Stanley's latest update suggests the U.S. economy could fall as much as 30 percent in the second quarter. The OECD also warned that the impact of COVID 19 on the global economy could be felt for a long time.

Angel Gurria/José Ángel Gurría

OECD SECRATARY GENERAL

"What you have is an economic effect now that, very clearly, is going to be prolonged beyond the period of the pandemic,"

"We'll hopefully get rid of the pandemic in the next two or three months and then the question is how many unemployed (will there be), how many small and medium-sized enterprises will be in a very, very severe situation if not disappeared by that time,"

"Life, and economic activity, is not going to be normalized any time soon," he said. "We're going to have the impact of this crisis for a long time to come."

In this context, President trump's latest comments have also raised some concerns, at a press conference on Monday, he said he hoped American businesses would reopen in weeks, not months. That has raised concerns that he may want to get American workers back to work before the outbreak is contained.

Donald Trump

US president

"America will, again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. Lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

For some, this signal is dangerous. Former US vice President and democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday accused Donald trump of ignoring early warnings and exacerbating the health and economic crisis.

Financial markets are not buying it though, there is no denying that the fed's monetary policies have brought some time for the introduction of fiscal policy and the control of the epidemic. It will also help the US economy recover more smoothly. In addition to the United States, we are seeing the European side, the European central bank, the bank of England and a number of governments in Europe and around the world continue to introduce various measures to support the market. Central Banks and governments around the world will work together to avoid a deep global recession.

Jean-Claude Trichet

Former President of the European Central Bank

it seems to me that the fantastic effort they are making to permit liquidity to be everywhere in the economy, to permit all markets to remain liquid and appropriately functioning, is there. And all credit and financing available for the economy as a whole. And on the government side, it seems to me that when we have two trillion dollars in the US, you have in Europe, approximately the same amount of I would say powerful efforts are made both in terms of fiscal appropriation and in terms of guarantees of all kinds. I don't know whether it will suffice because we don't know we are living in life at the level of uncertainty. But of course, everything is done to avoid depression.

