Coronavirus relief bill gives small businesses more time to cover payroll taxes

(L-R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a meeting to discuss a potential economic bill in response to the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2019. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Small businesses facing payroll tax payments are likely to get some relief from Congress – the option of deferring payment to Uncle Sam until next year. In particular, the pending $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill will permit small businesses to defer their share of Social Security payroll taxes in 2020. Payroll taxes are shared by workers and their employers, so that each pays 6.2% toward Social Security and 1.45% toward Medicare. Sole proprietorships would also qualify. The relief package went to the House on Friday, where it's being debated. Firms that defer their Social Security payroll taxes will have until the end of 2021 to pay the first half of the deferred levies. The remaining tax liability will be due by Dec. 31, 2022.

This is just one of many provisions aimed at small businesses in the bill. Lawmakers also included a loan program that will allow companies to borrow up to $10 million to help pay employees and cover other expenses – and an employee retention credit to incentivize firms to keep workers. But while tax deferral provides immediate relief to companies this year, experts are concerned that those levies could pile up and strain firms' balance sheets, especially if a recession is ahead. "The concern, especially with small businesses, is that you can pile up an awful lot of tax debt in nine months," said Pete Isberg, vice president of ADP, a payroll company in Roseland, N.J. "It gets to be a significant amount if you're a mid-sized or a small business," he said. "You generate a perception of an insurmountable debt for some folks if they're not careful."

Freeing up liquidity

At first blush, deferring payment on 6.2% of wages may not sound like much, yet it adds up over time. A small business that pays an employee $1,000 in weekly wages could save $2,418 over the remainder of the year, said Stephen Dombroski, senior payroll tax compliance manager at Paychex in Rochester, N.Y. "The intention is to allow the employer to have access to those funds to be able to pay employees and people on staff," he said. Employers are still on the hook for paying the 1.45% of wages that goes toward funding Medicare.

Is it right for you?

