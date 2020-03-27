Coronavirus live updates: UK's Boris Johnson tests positive, Spain's death toll spikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 542,700

Global deaths: At least 24,361

US cases: At least 85,996

US deaths: At least 1,300 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:20 am: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus." "The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement. "In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. —Will Feuer

7:13 am: New York hospitals will run out of medical supplies in a week, former FDA chief says

7:07 am: UK to pay pensions and social security of furloughed staff

Britain will announce it intends to cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff, a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. "The Chancellor will announce that the government will cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff during the coronavirus outbreak," the statement said. —Reuters

7:05 am: Norway predicts 2% economic slowdown this year

Norway's government now predicts its non-oil gross domestic product will contract by 2% this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a sharper drop than the 1% contraction it expected last week. The forecast is based on the assumption that the urgent situation in Norway and other countries remains for the coming two months, and that growth thereafter gradually returns to the normal, the government said in a whitepaper. —Reuters

6:59 am: Spain's death toll spikes by 769 overnight to 4,858

Two workers transport a coffin at La Almudena cemetery on March 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Spain plans to continue its quarantine measures at least through April 11. Carlos Alvarez | Getty Images

Spain's death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said, the highest number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours for the country. The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday. —Reuters

6:10 pm: Hungary announces two-week lockdown

Hungary has become the latest country to announce a two-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said via public radio that while citizens must maintain social distancing, they would be able to go to work, shop and take limited exercise outdoors, starting Saturday. Orban said people can still go outside, but they cannot be in a group. Hungarian police will enforce compliance with the rules and apply fines, if needed. —Silvia Amaro

5:37 pm: Iran's death toll rises to 2,378

The Iranian health ministry reported a total of 2,378 deaths from the virus and 32,332 confirmed cases, according to Reuters. —Silvia Amaro

5:30 am: Italy's business morale plunged in March

A worker carries out sanitation operations for the Coronavirus emergency in Piazza dei Miracoli near to the Tower of Pisa in a deserted town on March 17, 2020 in Pisa, Italy. Laura Lezza | Getty Images