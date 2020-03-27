Coronavirus live updates: UK's Boris Johnson tests positive, Spain's death toll spikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement. "In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. —Will Feuer
Britain will announce it intends to cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff, a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. "The Chancellor will announce that the government will cover the costs of employer national insurance and pension contributions for businesses furloughing staff during the coronavirus outbreak," the statement said. —Reuters
Norway's government now predicts its non-oil gross domestic product will contract by 2% this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a sharper drop than the 1% contraction it expected last week. The forecast is based on the assumption that the urgent situation in Norway and other countries remains for the coming two months, and that growth thereafter gradually returns to the normal, the government said in a whitepaper. —Reuters
Spain's death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said, the highest number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours for the country. The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday. —Reuters
Hungary has become the latest country to announce a two-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said via public radio that while citizens must maintain social distancing, they would be able to go to work, shop and take limited exercise outdoors, starting Saturday. Orban said people can still go outside, but they cannot be in a group. Hungarian police will enforce compliance with the rules and apply fines, if needed. —Silvia Amaro
The Iranian health ministry reported a total of 2,378 deaths from the virus and 32,332 confirmed cases, according to Reuters. —Silvia Amaro
Morale among Italian businesses plunged in March as the outbreak dampened economic activity, Reuters reported.
Data by statistics institute ISTAT showed that its composite business morale index — which captures the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors — sank to a reading of 81.7 this month from last month's 97.8. The March reading was the lowest since June 2013, Reuters reported. —Yen Nee Lee
Read CNBC's coverage from CNBC's Asia-Pacific and Europe teams overnight here: Russia reports spike in cases; Hungary imposes national lockdown