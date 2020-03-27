How airline workers won a $32 billion lifeline in the contentious coronavirus relief bill

U.S. airlines' first plea for $58 billion in government aid to weather coronavirus landed with a thud among lawmakers and the public.

Carriers requested half of it in grants that they wouldn't have to pay back, drumming up criticism about everything from hitting passengers with myriad fees to skimpy leg room to the billions carriers spent on buying back their own shares.

But the matter was urgent for the industry. Demand was cratering as governments, including the U.S., imposed severe travel restrictions, consumers' flight cancellations outpaced new bookings, and airlines dramatically reduced capacity to respond. President Donald Trump said several times over the past several weeks that airlines would receive government aid.

Labor unions quickly changed the narrative, pushing the industry toward a pledge to not furlough workers in exchange for the grants — at least through the summer. Their efforts were instrumental in getting approval for the airline aid, one of the most contentious parts of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which passed the House on Friday, in the Senate earlier this week.

"We basically said to the airlines: the public doesn't like you," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents 50,000 cabin crew members at airlines including United, Spirit and Alaska "You're not going to get anything but but we can get something to keep people on the job."

Nelson, a prominent labor leader before this crisis who railed against the government for not paying aviation workers during last year's partial shutdown before it ended hours after a shortage of air traffic controllers disrupted flights, said she's learned lessons from previous industry bailouts, including following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that left carriers on shaky footing and led to thousands of layoffs in the tumultuous decade after.

"When you send the money to the companies and the banks, the money doesn't come down to the workers," said Nelson in an interview. "Fundamentally, that was what we wanted to fix.

"I was sure we we were going to drive the train this time," she said.

Nelson sent a framework for airline grants that would go expressly to payroll to payroll to Rep. Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The framework informed the House bill, said Nelson and another person familiar with House Democrats' negotiations.

A proposal by Republican Senators provided airlines the sum they wanted but only in loans, falling short of the industry's ask, while Democrats fretted that the industry would receive a blank check.

Nelson reached out to senators including New York Sen. Charles Schumer to explain that the funds would go directly to payroll. Thousands of airline workers used social media to urge lawmakers to approve the payroll guarantees.

"I was dialing for dollars," she said. "We were calling everyone we possibly could."

The format Nelson advocated for ended up in the successful Senate bill. It was latest battle for labor unions and workers, who have fought and won higher pay and benefits from companies that were enjoying record streaks of profits.

"The court of public opinion was making guarantees to the people who actually provided that service in that industry versus people who allocate capital in those industry," said Bob Mann, an aviation analyst and former airline executive. "It came down in favor of the front line folks whose fault it wasn't."

Airlines for America, U.S. airlines' lobbying group, changed its phrasing to say the $29 billion in grants would be exclusively for workers. In a desperate letter signed by airline CEOs to congressional leadership over the weekend it, warned: "Unless worker payroll protection grants are passed immediately, many of us will be forced to take draconian measures such as furloughs."

Labor unions backed CEOs in jointly signed letters, including from American Airlines, which has had some of the most fraught relations with their workers' unions, pleading for aid to save jobs.

The bill that passed the Senate included $25 billion in grants for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo airlines and $3 billion for airline contractors, like catering workers, in exchange for not furloughing workers through Sept. 30. It also would provide $25 billion in loans to passenger carriers, and $4 billion to cargo airlines, financing that would require them to refrain from stock buybacks and dividend payments. Accepting some of the aid will also allow the government to take equity stakes in carriers and require airlines to maintain some routes.

Thousands of airline contractors have already lost their jobs, according to their union, while one of big carriers' regional contractors, Compass Airlines, said it is forced to shutter.

"Every worker is hurting right now," said Joe DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association.

"This is not a bailout for shareholders," wrote Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker. "In fact, calling it a bailout isn't even correct. It's a lifeline for employees."

Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American's some 15,000 pilots, said the payroll guarantees is a signal that taxpayers won't allow airlines "to take advantage of this life vest we gave you."

"This isn't just for you to lounge in the ocean and get a suntan," he said. "It's incumbent upon all of us to respect taxpayers' money."