What to watch today: Dow set for sharp drop after its best three-day rally in 89 years

Gap (GPS) pulled the full-year forecast that it had issued earlier this month and also suspended its dividend, as all its stores close due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gap also said it would draw down its entire $500 million credit facility. Separately, Moody's downgraded credit ratings for both Gap (GPS) and fellow retailer Macy's (M) to junk status. KB Home (KBH) reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents, with the home builder's revenue also above forecasts. The quarter was driven by a 31% increase in orders and a 28% jump in deliveries. KB Home has also withdrawn its 2020 forecast. Lululemon (LULU) beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, with the athletic apparel maker's revenue slightly above estimates. The company said sales saw a significant downturn during the second week of this month as the outbreak forced U.S. and European stores to close. Toyota (TM) is seeking a $9.2 billion credit line from its bankers, according to a report by Japan's Kyodo News. Toyota would not confirm the story, saying only that it continuously evaluates its fundraising needs but did not have anything to announce. Hertz Global (HTZ) is in talks with banks to raise cash, as it tries to deal with impact of the virus outbreak. According to a Bloomberg report, the rental car company is considering several options, including collateralizing the company's vehicle fleet. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the nation's largest egg producer, closed higher Thursday as egg prices continue to soar as consumers stock up on staples in the wake of the virus outbreak. Wholesale egg prices have tripled since early March. Dow stock United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) received Justice Department approval to proceed with their planned merger, subject to certain divestiture conditions. The deal was first announced last June and would be the defense sector's largest-ever merger. Facebook (FB) said independent director Jeffrey Zients would not seek reelection to the board. Former Deputy Treasury Secretary Robert Kimmitt will take Zients' place on the social media giant's board.

