Drinking, social distancing and a booze-delivery-app boom

Waiters and bartenders clean up bars and restaurants along North High Street in the Short North District on March 15, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Matthew Hatcher | Getty Images

More than half of U.S. states have now closed bars and restaurants to in-house patrons in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In spite of the new limitations across 28 states, Americans are still buying liquor, albeit a little differently. In New York, liquor stores are considered essential businesses, and they remain operational during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's shelter-in-place orders. "We saw a spike in sales after the announcement that businesses were closing, but things have started to slow a bit," says Stefan Kalogridis, president of the New York State Liquor Store Association. Still in touch with NYSLSA's 800 members across the state, he added, "I'm hearing that business is better than usual." Business is better than usual for booze delivery services as well. Alcohol delivery app Drizly, which serves 26 states plus Washington, D.C., and Alberta, started to see the pandemic's impact on its business the week of March 8–15. By the next week, Drizly sales were up approximately 300% from earlier in the year, with that Friday ranking as its best day to date. Those sales were largely driven by new customers, Drizly tells CNBC. New buyers in March have accounted for about 41% of sales, as opposed to the usual 15% under normal global health conditions.

Minibar Delivery, an alcohol delivery platform serving 18 states, also saw a spike in sales over the last two weeks. CEO and co-founder Lindsey Andrews told CNBC that from March 11–16, Minibar saw an uptick in orders from the week prior, as high as 131%, depending on the day. Corporate orders, however, were down to nearly zero as widespread stay-at-home mandates were announced. On both the Drizly and Minibar Delivery platforms, drinkers are also packing more into their virtual shopping carts while sheltering in place. Each app reported a significant jump in order size, with total costs per order clocking in at more than 20% higher than usual.

Source: Drizly