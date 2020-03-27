New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extends school closures as statewide coronavirus deaths cross 500

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at the Javits Convention Center which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 24, 2020 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended school closures across the state by two weeks to April 15 as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, he said Friday.

"When you look at the number of cases that's still increasing, it only makes sense to keep the schools closed," he said at a press conference. The state confirmed 7,377 new cases overnight, bringing the total in the state to 44,635. More than 25,300 of those cases are concentrated in New York City. The number of deaths also jumped exponentially overnight, by 134, bringing the total number of fatalities across the state to 519.

COVID-19 cases are "still doubling, and that's still bad news," he said. "The rate of increase is slowing. But the number of cases are still going up."

"We want to see the rate slowing and then we want to see the number of cases going down or flattening," he said.

Cuomo is also calling on hospitals across the state to double their capacity. The state currently has 53,000 hospital beds, but will need 140,000 of them for coronavirus patients over the next three weeks when the outbreak is expected to peak in New York, he said.

"We're asking hospitals to try to increase capacity 100% ... "We're looking at converting dorms. We're looking at converting hotels," he said.

The state is also facing a dramatic shortage of medical supplies. The state currently has 1.2 million N95 masks, 4.6 million surgical masks, 1.5 million exam gloves, 15,000 gowns and coveralls and 3,000 ventilators. The federal government has contributed hundreds of thousands of masks, gloves and gowns and 4.400 ventilators, but the state needs 20 million N95 masks, 30 million surgical masks, 45 million exam gloves , 20 million gowns and coveralls and 30,000 ventilators, according to a chart displayed at the press conference.

"We're seeing an increasing number of deaths because of the length of time people need to be on the ventilator," he said. COVID-19 patients also need ventilators a lot longer than most other respiratory patients, 11 to 21 days compared with three or four days, Cuomo said.