This 13-year-old makes hyper-realistic, 3D-printed dollhouses that sell for $700 a piece — take a look

The 13-year-old entrepreneur behind Life In A Dollhouse used a 3D printer to create this miniature replica of design star Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Bakery.

While many people are stuck inside self-quarantining, social distancing and finding ways to pass time, Ella Doyle, a 13-year-old from Saint Paul, Minnesota is designing and selling dream homes — dollhouses, that is. Doyle first started building miniatures in 2018, after falling down a rabbit hole watching tiny kitchen cooking videos. She started designing interiors for "room boxes," which are individual miniature rooms, and eventually worked her way to building her own full dollhouses out of wood, with her grandfather's help. Doyle shares her creations on her Instagram, @life.in.a.dollhouse, which has garnered more than 19,000 followers. "I just really wanted to post about it on somewhere else where everybody could see what I was doing," she tells CNBC Make It.

A year after starting her Instagram account, Doyle realized her passion could be a business. Doyle runs her own Etsy shop where she sells handmade miniature furniture and accessories. For example, a dollhouse plant costs $4.50, whereas a custom three-inch kitchen range can cost $80. She also started making commissioned homes and rooms that sell for hundreds of dollars. Her biggest sale to date was a custom dollhouse interior (kitchens, decor, wallpaper and accessories) that went for $700. Since starting her business last August, she's made more than $8,000, she tells CNBC Make It.