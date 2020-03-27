The Fed's balance sheet just passed $5 trillion for the first time ever due to coronavirus stimulus

Though its efforts to keep markets running and boost the economy are just getting into gear, the Federal Reserve's asset portfolio has reached levels never seen before.

The central bank's balance sheet, which consists largely of bonds and other assets it has purchased over the years, ballooned to $5.3 trillion for the week ending Wednesday. That's well above the $4.52 trillion peak it hit in mid-May 2016 before the Fed started rolling off the bonds it had acquired during and after the financial crisis.

This latest peak has occurred in rapid fashion, the result of expansion begun in small steps earlier this year then accelerated with the growth of the coronavirus crisis.

Just over the past week, the increase was 12.4%, partly a function of the Fed adding $255 billion in Treasury securities and another $19 billion in mortgage-backed securities as the Fed has entered into another round of quantitative easing. The biggest growth area proportionately, though, was in central bank currency swaps, which rose from just $25.2 billion a week ago to $206.1 billion in the latest reporting.

The Fed has greatly expanded its currency swaps with other central banks to include not only its traditional partners but also a slew of others around the world amid a huge demand for dollar-denominated assets.