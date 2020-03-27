US households are being mailed 'President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America'

U.S. households are being mailed a version of the COVID-19 guidelines released almost two weeks ago by the White House Coronavirus Task Force — and the guidelines are specifically called "President Trump's," a designation some argue comes across as political.

The postcard is part of the "Slow the Spread" campaign launched by the White House on March 16.

The strict guidelines and advice contained on the mailed postcard are largely similar to those released nearly two weeks ago — encouraging Americans to take social distancing seriously and practice good hygiene. It also advises them to "listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities."

But on the front of the postcard, below the phrase "slow the spread," there is larger font that reads, "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America."

The document released by the White House on March 16 read, "The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America." Below that, in larger font, it read, "15 Days to Slow the Spread." Vice President Mike Pence held up a printed version of these guidelines during an interview Friday on CNBC.

Both of the guideline documents contain the logos of the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.