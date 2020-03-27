Venture capital-backed start-ups fear they won't get relief from small business stimulus

Small businesses are lining up to get help from government loans. But they might not get it if they've taken venture capital or private equity money.

A $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill to blunt the economic effect of coronavirus has $350 billion earmarked for loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, managed through the Small Business Administration.

Start-ups and their investors fear a so-called "affiliation" rule could prevent access to that safety net. The ruling is on a case by case basis, and can be triggered if the company has taken money from a private investor.

The Small Business Administration, or SBA, said it considers ownership, management, contractual relationships and minority shareholders. The affiliation rule applies if a venture firm owns half or more of a company's voting stock. It can also be triggered if multiple firms holdings "are large" compared to other stock holdings.

In some cases, even if a start-up has 30 people working there, it could be "affiliated" with the thousands of other employees at its investors' separate portfolio companies. Therefore, it wouldn't be eligible for SBA loans.

In the meantime, Justin Field, head of government affairs at the National Venture Capital Association said excluding start-ups from the loan program could result in waves of lay-offs.

"If start-ups don't get access to this lending facility soon, it's a lost opportunity to keep people employed," Field told CNBC in a phone interview, adding that 2.2 million Americans now work at a VC-backed company. "Start ups everywhere are going to get hit if we don't get this fixed."

The House of Representatives was working to pass the $2 trillion plan on Friday, which would later go to the president's desk to be signed. Even if the bill does get passed in its current form, Field said there could be added clarification or guidance from Treasury or the SBA that would ease the affiliation rules for VC-backed start-ups.