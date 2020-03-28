Trump is considering 'enforceable' quarantine in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on March 28, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he's considering placing a short-term quarantine on New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

"I'm thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine," Trump told reporters at the White House Saturday. "Short-term, two week on New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."

Trump said he would make a decision today whether to enforce a quarantine. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he spoke with Trump Saturday morning but didn't discuss a potential quarantine on the state.

"I spoke to the president about the ship coming up and the four sites, I didn't speak to him about any quarantine. No I haven't had those conversations," Cuomo said

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.