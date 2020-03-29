Amazon workers plan strike at Staten Island warehouse to demand coronavirus protections

Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island plan to strike on Monday to call attention to the lack of protections for employees who continue to come to work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 100 workers at the facility, known as JFK8, plan to participate in the work stoppage. The employees will walk out Monday morning and "cease all operations" until their demands are heard by site leadership, said Chris Smalls, a management assistant at JFK8 and a lead organizer of the strike.

Smalls and other associates said they've grown increasingly concerned about coming into work after an employee tested positive for the virus there last week. An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC it was supporting the individual who is in quarantine and asked anyone who was in contact with the individual to stay home with pay for two weeks. The facility has remained open.

"We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site," the spokesperson said.

The workers want the strike to put pressure on Amazon to close the facility for cleaning and offer employees paid time off while it's shut down. Smalls said the facility has continued to run as usual since the employee tested positive. He fears the virus will spread like "wildfire" if no extra precautions are taken. JFK8 employs 4,500 workers and spans 855,000 square feet.

"Since the building won't close by itself, we're going to have to force [Amazon's] hand," said Smalls, who is also an organizer with nonprofit advocacy group Make the Road New York. "We will not return until the building gets sanitized."

The Amazon spokesperson added that the health and safety of workers is "top priority." The company has increased the frequency and intensity of cleanings multiple times a day at facilities, while encouraging that employees follow social distancing rules.

Amazon recently implemented daily temperature screenings at its Staten Island facility as an additional preventative measure, the spokesperson said. The company added that teams onsite are speaking daily with employees to hear their questions and discuss options that are available for them amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it has been consulting with health authorities and medical experts on how to handle building closures for deep cleaning after an employee tests positive. Amazon evaluates where the employee was in the building, for how long, how much time has passed since they were onsite and who they interacted with, among other things.

Unrest among Amazon's warehouse workers has continued to swell in recent weeks as at least 13 facilities have reported cases of the coronavirus. Most of the facilities have remained open. An Amazon warehouse in Queens, New York, temporarily closed earlier this month after a worker tested positive. Amazon has also closed a facility used for processing clothing and shoe returns in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, known as SDF9, until April 1 after there was a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

At some facilities, workers say essential supplies like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are rationed or there's none available, putting them at risk of catching the virus. Warehouse workers say they're forced to choose between going to work and risking their health or staying home and not being able to pay their bills.

Amazon has previously said it's gone to "great lengths" to keep facilities clean and make sure employees are following all necessary safety precautions, such as washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing and other measures. The company has also announced several benefits changes in recent weeks, including raising pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers by $2 per hour through the month of April, doubling overtime pay and allowing for unlimited unpaid time off. Last week, Amazon said it would offer paid time off for part-time warehouse workers.

Still, Amazon employees who spoke to CNBC argue that these efforts aren't enough to keep them safe. The uneven safety precautions at facilities across the country have sown feelings of distrust between workers and their managers. Workers say they've become paranoid that managers aren't being honest about whether employees are sick with the virus, so that they can keep the facilities open.