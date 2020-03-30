New York Gov. Cuomo issues nationwide call for doctors and nurses as state battles worst coronavirus outbreak in US

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, March 24, 2020.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on health-care workers across the United States to travel to New York to help the state battle what is the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

"Help New York. We are the ones who are hit now," Cuomo said at a press conference from the Jacob K. Javits Center, which was converted into four temporary hospitals by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week. "That's today, tomorrow it is going to be somewhere else ... It is going to work its way across the country."

As of Sunday night, local health officials confirmed more than 33,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City alone, comprising half of the state's 66,487 cases and almost a quarter of all cases in the U.S.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.