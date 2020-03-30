Coronavirus live updates: Trump reverses himself on social distancing, Virgin Atlantic asks for help

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 732,153

Global deaths: At least 34,686

US cases: At least 143,055

US deaths: At least 2,513 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:28 am: Trump extends distancing guidelines

President Donald Trump reversed himself on Sunday evening, extending the national social-distancing guidelines to April 30 in an effort to keep the projected death toll in the U.S. from reaching 100,000. Trump' previously said he wanted the country to reopen for business by Easter. Public health experts have warned that loosening restrictions by Easter, on April 12, would result in unnecessary death and economic damage. Trump had suggested that the coronavirus death rate would likely peak within two weeks. "Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won," Trump said at an evening press briefing. The president claimed Sunday that Easter was just an "aspiration" and he hopes the country will "be well on our way to recovery" by June 1. —Emma Newburger

7:25 am: Virgin Atlantic asks UK for financial help

Sir Richard Branson Getty Images

Virgin Atlantic asked the U.K. government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies, a source familiar with the situation said. Britain-based Virgin Atlantic, which is 51% owned by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin group and 49% by Delta Air Lines, made a proposal to the government's advisor Rothschild and is hoping to get a response by early next week, the source told Reuters on Monday. It was not clear whether Virgin could receive commercial loans and guarantees or whether the government could take a stake in the airline. British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said in a report of a transport committee meeting published on Friday that everything was on the table. —Reuters

7:21 am: Spain's health emergency chief tests positive

A healthcare worker dressed in protective gear takes samples from a driver at a drive-through testing point for the COVID-19 disease at the University Hospital in Burgos on March 28, 2020. Cesar Manso | AFP | Getty Images

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who leads the country's response to the coronavirus epidemic and maintains regular contact with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for the virus, a top health official said. Speaking at a daily news conference where she replaced Simon, Maria Jose Sierra said the trend in daily infections had changed since the introduction of lockdown measures, with new infections now rising at roughly 12% a day, compared with around 20% before March 25. —Reuters

7:18 am: Italy's death toll surpasses 10,000 as prime minister warns of rising 'nationalist instincts'

Italy is the worst-hit country by the pandemic so far in Europe, with the highest number of deaths and cases among its 60 million citizens. Now, it's prime minister is warning that Europe is not doing enough to help Italy. "If the EU does not live up to its vocation and its role in this historical situation, will citizens have more confidence in it or will they permanently lose it?," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte asked during an interview with El Pais. He added that the risk of a higher anti-EU sentiment was "obvious" as a result. "Nationalist instincts, in Italy, but also in Spain and elsewhere, will be much stronger if Europe is not up to the task," he said. —Silvia Amaro

7:15 am: Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7% fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braces for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple. Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of $1.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations, slightly above average consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer did not give any explanation for the decline in the same period a year earlier. Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand. —Reuters

6:55 am: US crude dips below $20 as lockdowns hurt demand

Oil prices fell sharply, with U.S. crude briefly dropping below $20 and Brent hitting its lowest level in 18 years, on heightened fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last months and demand for fuel could decline further. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was down $1.92, or 7.7%, at $23.01, after earlier dropping to $22.58, the lowest since November 2002. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.03, or 4.8%, to $20.48. Earlier in the session, WTI fell as low as $19.92. The price of oil is now so low that it is becoming unprofitable for many oil companies to remain active, analysts said, and higher-cost producers will have no choice but to shut production, especially since storage capacities are almost full. "Global oil demand is evaporating on the back of COVID-19-related travel restrictions and social-distancing measures," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo. —Reuters

6:43 am: Carnival's Cunard extends suspension of cruises to May 15

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 is among the ships registered in Bermuda. Source: James D. Morgan | Cunard Line

Carnival's luxury cruise ship operator Cunard said it will extend the suspension of all voyages by a month to May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carnival, also the operator of two coronavirus-stricken Princess cruises, already temporarily suspended several of its ships due to concerns over the rapidly spreading COVID-19 crisis. Cunard, which extended the suspension from April 11, said it would provide a 125% credit for future cruise to travelers impacted by the suspension. The credit can be redeemed against a new booking before the end of March 2022. Theme park operator Walt Disney and several other retailers have also extended temporary closures as the health crisis worsens. —Reuters

6:08 am: Sweden defends its more relaxed coronavirus strategy

While the rest of Europe imposes severe restrictions on public life and closes borders and businesses, Sweden is taking a more relaxed approach to the coronavirus outbreak. Unlike its immediate neighbors Denmark, Finland, and Norway, Sweden has not closed its borders or its schools. Neither has it closed nonessential businesses or banned gatherings of more than two people, as the U.K. and Germany have. The country's lead epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told CNBC on Monday that although his country's strategy to tackle the virus was different, the aim was the same. "My view is that basically all European countries are trying to do the same thing — we're trying to slow down the spread as much as possible to keep health care and society working ... and we have shown some different methods to slow down the spread," he told CNBC. "Sweden has gone mostly for voluntary measures because that's how we're used to working," Tegnell added. "And we have a long tradition that it works rather well." — Holly Ellyatt

5:53 am: Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings has coronavirus symptoms

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, Sky News said Monday. He started developing symptoms over the weekend and will be staying in contact with the rest of the Downing Street team during his quarantine period, No 10 has confirmed, Sky reported. Boris Johnson and his health minister, Matt Hancock, have already tested positive for the virus. — Holly Ellyatt

5:02 am: UK lockdown could last six months; US and Europe prepare for longer restrictions