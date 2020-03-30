Coronavirus live updates: Global cases of reported infections exceed 700,000

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time. Global cases: More than 720,100

Global deaths: At least 33,925

Top 5 countries: United States (139,675), Italy (97,689), China (82,122), Spain (80,031) and Germany (62,095) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:50 a.m. Beijing time.

8:22 am: China says it has 31 new confirmed cases, most of them 'imported'

China's National Health Commission said there were 31 new confirmed cases of the virus reported on the mainland, of which 30 were "imported" cases from abroad. Four new deaths were also reported, all of them occurring in the Hubei province, where the virus was first detected. About 75,700 people are said to have recovered to-date from the virus in China and 3,304 people have died, according to Monday's reported numbers. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:42 am: South Korea considering financial support for 10 million households

South Korea is considering providing financial support to 10 million lower-income households as part of emergency measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Yonhap reported on Sunday. The plan would provide a four-member household, whose income falls below the median income, with a one-time lump sum of up to 1 million Korean won ($820), Yonhap said, adding the proposal is set to be discussed at an emergency economic council meeting.

Travelers wearing protective masks and suits walk through Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Monday, March 9, 2020. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea has more than 9,500 reported cases to-date, but mass testing and rigorous quarantine measures appear to have slowed down the virus outbreak from last month. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:36 am: Global cases surpass 700,000

The total number of coronavirus infection cases globally has crossed 700,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 7:36 a.m. on March 30, there were at least 720,117 reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 33,881 deaths. The United States had the highest tally of infections at more than 139,600 while Italy's numbers were over 97,600. About 149,076 people have recovered, JHU data showed; more than 75,500 of them in China. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

6:55 pm: Consolidating flights to US cities could help stem airline industry losses

U.S. airlines and the Department of Transportation may soon have to consider consolidating service to dozens of cities around the country in a bid to help carriers cut losses, several airline industry executives told CNBC. Executives with U.S. airlines are expected to meet with leaders of the Transportation Department this week to discuss the state of the industry following approval of a $50 billion bailout package. The aid package requires airlines to not furlough employees for the next six months, while also maintaining service, to the best of their ability, to the cities the airlines currently serve. The problem with maintaining service is that many planes are virtually empty. — Phil LeBeau, Meghan Reeder

6:14 pm: President Trump extends national social distancing guidelines through April 30