What to watch today: Dow set to continue last week's upswing as Trump extends social distancing measures

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Apple (AAPL) could see an 18% year-over-year drop in iPhone orders during the current quarter, according to a Reuters report. The production ramp-up for new phones that work with next-generation 5G networks has been postponed. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the nation's largest egg producer, reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates, Revenue also beat forecasts. Cal-Maine said it is not seeing any supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. La-Z-Boy (LZB) furloughed 6,800 workers, cut the pay of senior management by 50%, and of salaried workers by 25%. The furniture maker also eliminated its June dividend and stopped its share repurchase program indefinitely. United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) have received all regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger, and expect to close the deal prior to this coming Friday's open. United Technologies will be renamed Raytheon Technologies and trade under the ticker RTX. The Carrier and Otis businesses of United Technologies will become separate publicly traded companies, trading under ticker symbols CARR and OTIS, respectively. Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) deal to buy rival casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be in danger, according to the New York Post. The paper said regulators have delayed their review of the $17.3 billion deal due to the virus outbreak, while the casino industry takes a hard hit from ongoing closures. Investor advisory firm ISS said retired basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal should not be reelected to the board of the Papa John's (PZZA) pizza chain, according to a Bloomberg report. ISS said O'Neal skipped too many board meetings and that shareholders should vote against his reelection at the April 23 annual meeting.

WATERCOOLER