Israel heads for unity government as Netanyahu rival Gantz puts coronavirus over politics

Blue and White Party Leader Benny Gantz speaks during a nomination ceremony on October 23, 2019 in Jerusalem, Israel. Amir Levy | Getty Images

In a controversial move, Israel's leading opposition candidate Benny Gantz will form a unity government with the country's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ending political deadlock in a country that has held three elections in less than a year. The unexpected announcement sent shockwaves through Gantz's Blue and White party over the weekend, and comes after he warned former allies in the party that leading Israel into a fourth round of elections was not an option. Citing the coronavirus outbreak, he asked leaders to put "personal scores aside." On Monday, it was announced that Netanyahu had gone into self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus. He and his close advisers will remain in quarantine until cleared by a doctor.

A 'betrayal' for much of Israel's opposition

Gantz, a former general and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief, had previously vowed he would never enter into a unity government with the current prime minister, who faces three criminal indictments for corruption charges which he denies. The move toward a coalition was seen as a betrayal by many within the Blue and White party, ultimately leading to its disintegration on Thursday. "The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accomplishing something that three elections couldn't — it's forcing Israel's deeply-divided leaders to put the health and safety of the nation ahead of their own political fortunes," Israeli-American political analyst and author Joel Rosenberg told CNBC over the weekend. Under the agreement, Netanyahu will lead the country for 18 months, then allow Gantz to take over as prime minister. President Trump called Netanyahu on Friday to congratulate him on the fact that a government would be formed under his premiership. Israel has reported over 4,300 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths to date. The country of nearly 9 million has put partial lockdown measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.

The 'dawn of the post-Bibi era'?

Netanyahu — also known as Bibi — will now serve his fifth term in office, but many have questioned if this is the end of the road. "It is possible we are seeing the dawn of the post-Bibi era," Rosenberg said. For Netanyahu allies, Gantz's announcement was a welcome one. Former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Michael Oren, told CNBC that "the biggest victor is the state of Israel which now has a government capable of grappling with this monumental crisis." Israel's latest elections in March left Gantz and Netanyahu in a standoff, after last year's September and April votes failed to give the country a government. While no single party has ever won an election in Israel outright, the prime minister must control at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. On Sunday, Netanyahu met with Gantz and Blue and White official Gabi Ashkenazi in an effort to establish a national emergency government to deal with the coronavirus, according to a Gantz spokesperson.