Op-Ed: Here's how to safely take money from your retirement account under stimulus bill

I drafted a notice to my firm's clients so they can have a clear understanding of the provisions in the CARES Act, the $2 trillion economic rescue bill that President Trump signed into law last week. I wanted to share some of this information.

I am only including information about how the act actually impacts someone's individual retirement account.

Here are some key points that have been raised:

Can I take money from my IRA to cope with the economic slowdown?

The answer is yes. And what the CARES Act does is it waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty. So you are free and clear to withdraw up to $100,000 from your IRA and not be penalized.

Now, you will still owe income tax on that withdrawal, taxed at your ordinary income tax bracket. But here's the thing: This provision is for people who have been affected by the coronavirus — either you've gotten sick, or your spouse has, or one of you has lost your job or your business has been impacted. I think this would apply to pretty much everyone, to varying degrees, but be prepared to have to show this if you're using the money.

Can I put the money back to avoid having to pay income tax on funds I end up not using?

Yes! So, let's say you're in the 22% tax bracket — you'll owe 22% on the amount you've withdrawn ($22,000 on a $100,000 withdrawal) but, and this is a big but, you'll have three years to pay the taxes off.

So you can split it up equally between 2020, 2021 and 2022. Additionally, you can return cash to your IRA from this early withdrawal whenever you want over the next three years to avoid owing the taxes pro-rata.

Do 401(k) plans get the same treatment?

Sort of, but not exactly. When you take money from an IRA, you're taking your own money back, minus the taxes you owe. In order to take money from a 401(k), 403(b) or 457(b), it's either a distribution or a loan against those assets. So taxpayers with 401(k) plans have a choice.

But the CARES Act has expanded the size of the loan you can take from your 401(k) plan or similar retirement plan. Now, the borrowing limit has been raised from $50,000 to $100,000. The 10% penalty has been waived, just like for IRA owners.