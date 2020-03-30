Stock futures are flat following market's rebound from massive coronavirus sell-off

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday, signalling a pause in the market's rebound from its deep rout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 10 points. The S&P 500 futures were also little changed.

The overnight action followed a strong session on Wall Street, with the Dow jumping nearly 700 points led by an 8% pop in Johnson & Johnson after it announced a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rallied 3.4%.

Investors embraced a more realistic government approach to contain the pandemic. President Donald Trump extended the timeline for social distancing guidelines to April 30, which many believe will reduce economic damage in the long run.

Stocks also built on last week's historic rally, where the Dow and S&P 500 posted their best three-day win streaks since the 1930s. With Monday's gains, the Dow is now up 20% from its coronavirus sell-off low reached on March 23 while the S&P 500 has risen more than 17% from those levels.