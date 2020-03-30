Tap your health savings account first for medical costs during the coronavirus outbreak

There's one thing you may be overlooking when it comes to managing your cash during the coronavirus outbreak — your health savings account.

An HSA is a savings account you can use to pay for qualified medical expenses. You contribute momney pre-tax, the savings grow tax-free and your withdrawals generally aren't taxed. HSAs are available only to those who have high-deductible health-care plans.

People are "looking for liquidity in these times of uncertainty," said Charlene Quaresma, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Portland, Oregon.

"Rather than use money that you have in an emergency fund for out-of-pocket medical expenses, you can use the cash that you have in your HSA," she added.

"That allows you to keep cash on hand for other items you may need."

It's also a good time to use those tax-free HSA funds to refill your first aid kit and stock up on what you may need if you get the coronavirus, or any other illness.

More from Invest in You:

Ric Edelman: How to invest during the coronavirus pandemic

Need quick cash? Turn here before tapping your 401(k)

5 ways to ensure the outbreak doesn't cripple your retirement savings

In order to qualify for an HSA, your health plan must have an minimum deductible of $1,400 for an individual and $2,800 for a family. You can contribute up to $3,550 a year for self-only coverage and up to $7,100 a year for family coverage.

Yet while people may qualify, they aren't necessarily signing up for an account.

There were an estimated 23 million to 36.8 million policy-holders enrolled in high-deductible, HSA-eligible plans in 2018, acccording to a December 2019 report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. There were about 25 million HSAs as of the end of 2018, EBRI found.

Many people don't quite understand what HSAs are and how they work, said Alison Moore, vice president of marketing for HSA provider HealthSavings.

"They are so different from a flexible spending account, a concept people are familiar with," she said.

A flexible spending account, or FSA, is also used to put aside money, tax-free, to pay for certain out-of-pocket health-care costs. However, generally, you must use the money within the plan year or lose it.