Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow gained 690.70 points, or 3.19% to close at 22,327.48. The S&P 500 climbed 3.35% to 2,626,65. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.62% to 7,774.15. Stocks rallied on Monday as the U.S. extended measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump said at a news conference Sunday the national social distancing guidelines have been extended to April 30. These measures, while they may cause a sharp economic disruption in the near term, are seen by some investors as preventing long-term damage to the economy. Sentiment was also lifted after Johnson & Johnson said it identified a lead vaccine candidate for the coronavirus while Italy reported its lowest number of new cases in almost two weeks.