Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow gained 690.70 points, or 3.19% to close at 22,327.48. The S&P 500 climbed 3.35% to 2,626,65. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.62% to 7,774.15. Stocks rallied on Monday as the U.S. extended measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
President Donald Trump said at a news conference Sunday the national social distancing guidelines have been extended to April 30. These measures, while they may cause a sharp economic disruption in the near term, are seen by some investors as preventing long-term damage to the economy. Sentiment was also lifted after Johnson & Johnson said it identified a lead vaccine candidate for the coronavirus while Italy reported its lowest number of new cases in almost two weeks.
Johnson & Johnson shares advanced 8% to lead the Dow higher. Those gains were slightly offset by a 6% drop in Boeing, however.
Consumer confidence data is set for release at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.