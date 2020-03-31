5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures are higher after another robust rally from coronavirus lows

2. Dow set to post its worst quarter in over three decades

New York Stock Exchange building is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Wall Street closes the books Tuesday on the worst month since the financial crisis, when the Dow sank 14% in October 2008, and the worst quarter since Q4 1987, a three-month period that included the October "Black Monday" stock market crash. The fourth quarter in 1987 saw the Dow plunge 25.3%. This year, heading into the final trading day in March, the Dow was losing more than 12% for the month and nearly 22% for the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis bought the U.S. economy to a virtual halt. The S&P 500 was faring marginally better than the Dow, off 11% in March, the worst since a nearly 17% drop in October 2008. The S&P 500's 18.7% decline with one day left in the quarter was the worst three-month period since Q4 2008, when the index lost almost 22.6%.

3. Global coronavirus cases surpass three quarters of million

A nurse wearing a protective mask is seen outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York, March 30, 2020. Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Global coronavirus cases surged past 788,500 with 37,877 deaths and nearly 160,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. remained the country with the most known cases — over 164,600. The U.S. death toll of 3,170 as of Tuesday morning was 139 below fatalities in China, where the outbreak started in December. The most deaths from the virus and the second most infections were in Italy, which saw 11,591 deaths among more than 101,700 cases. Spain has the third most cases at about 88,000 and the second highest death toll at 7,716. China has the fourth most cases at over 82,240 and the third most deaths at 3,309.

4. USNS Comfort docks in New York City to relieve overwhelmed hospitals

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above USNS Comfort as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. Mike Segar | Reuters

The USNS Comfort floating hospital ship was docked in New York City after arriving Monday morning with the goal of taking noncoronavirus patients within 24 hours. The arrival of the Comfort attracted crowds, with many seeing the ship as a symbol of hope. But the onlookers also raised questions around social distancing. The Comfort's mission was to help take the strain off New York hospitals, which have been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases. Temporary hospitals have been set up in New York's Javits Convention Center and in Central Park. The Comfort's sister ship, the USNS Mercy, has been serving noncoronavirus cases in Los Angeles since Sunday.

5. Amazon fires warehouse worker who organized a strike over coronavirus protections