Apple buys popular weather app Dark Sky and plans to shut down Android versions

Apple on Tuesday acquired Dark Sky, a popular weather app that launched eight years ago, for an undisclosed amount.

Dark Sky has received Apple Editors Choice awards and has been praised for its design and alerts that warn you when it's about to rain.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," Dark Sky said in a press release, where it announced it was acquired by Apple. "There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone."

Dark Sky said no changes will be made at this time to its iOS app, which costs $3.99, though it will no longer be available to download for Android users. Service for Android subscribers will stay active until July 1, and then will shut down. Active users will receive a refund at that time, the company said.

Dark Sky said its API service, which allows other apps to use its weather data, will no longer accept new signups and will continue to function through the end of 2021.

