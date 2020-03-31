First cell treatment to fight the coronavirus awaits FDA approval for clinical trial

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the first of a whole new type of weapon to be tested in the international struggle against COVID-19 as the disease continues to sweep across the globe.

New Jersey-based therapeutics company Celularity announced that its cancer treatment, CYNK-001, is awaiting "Investigational New Drug" status for COVID-19 from the FDA, which could come any day. The treatment will immediately enter a preliminary clinical trial to see if it can help people suffering from the illness. Independent immunologists say that the rationale for the treatment is solid but warn that it could exacerbate the most severe cases of the disease. If the new strategy proves effective, Celularity stands ready to rapidly increase production.

"It's important the world knows that there are companies out there developing therapies," says Dr. Robert Hariri, Celularity's founder, chairman and CEO. "I bet we will have a therapy."

Celularity — which has raised $311 million in venture capital funding and attracted the support of big-name entrepreneurs like John Sculley, former CEO of Pepsi and Apple — is a growing biotech company with dreams of taking stem cell therapies mainstream. While sourcing these flexible cells has traditionally been ethically controversial, Hariri, a biomedical researcher, has developed a way to grow the regenerative cells from human placentas which would otherwise be thrown away.

Sculley, the vice chair of the company's board of directors, envisions a wide range of applications, including someday growing synthetic lungs, but one of the company's initial goals has been to make a cutting-edge cancer treatment more accessible. Infusions of a certain type of immune cell known as Natural Killer (NK) cells have proven effective in some cases. "All of a sudden their cancer starts melting way," says Corey Casper, a medical researcher and president of the Infectious Disease Research Institute in Seattle. "It's like science fiction."

But creating personalized NK cells from a patient's blood is a laborious and lengthy process, which is why Celularity developed CYNK-001. The company transforms placental stem cells into one-size-fits all NK cells, which they keep on ice, ready for transfusion into any patient, at any time. "What's really a game changer here is these end cells can be stored on the shelf and are ready, not specific to any one individual," says Casper. "It's a leap in the technology we haven't had before."

Now Celularity is hoping that its NK cells might help patients suffering from COVID-19 too. Where many of the drugs currently under investigation try to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus directly, CYNK-001 — which is the first cell therapy awaiting FDA approval for trials for this illness — has a different goal: to deliver reinforcements to a beleaguered immune system.

When a virus invades the body, the immune system produces a horde of specialized cells that hunt down and kill the intruders. But learning to recognize the virus and raising an army takes days to a week. During that time, NK cells act as sentinels and keep the virus from replicating out of control. How exactly they pull off this task isn't completely understood, but one of their abilities is to target and destroy stressed cells — a potential sign of infection.