Which bills to pay during the coronavirus pandemic

April 1 is here.

Meeting routine financial obligations, such as rent and student loans bills, will be a challenge for the millions of Americans who find themselves without a paycheck thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Overwhelmed? Scared? Begin by making a list of all your bills, experts say. At the top should be the things you most need.

"Normally, rent and mortgage are the most important," said Anthony Alexis, head of the Consumer Financial Services Litigation.

Yet nothing is normal these days."For rentals, many large states such as California and New York have enacted a moratorium on evictions," Alexis said.

That means you may be able to redirect your usual housing costs to other essentials, if you need to.

A law clinic at Columbia University has compiled a spreadsheet of eviction policies by state and city. The rules vary, and it's worth learning which ones apply to you and discussing them with your landlord or lender.

In New York City, for example, no eviction warrants will be issued for at least 90 days. Foreclosures in New York are on pause, too. In Mecklenburg County, South Carolina, the sheriff's office said it will suspend the enforcement of evictions until mid-April. (If your landlord attempts to ignore the rules, you can lodge a complaint with your state's attorney general or city counselor's office, Alexis said.)

Meanwhile, the massive stimulus package Congress passed last week provides a moratorium on federally backed mortgage loans (60 days or 180 days, depending on your situation).

Some 200 banks in California, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi, will offer a 90-day waiver of mortgage payments for residents in the state, thanks to a deal reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom.