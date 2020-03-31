Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 67,300 people in the state as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Cuomo made a call to health-care workers across the country asking them to travel to New York to help battle the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

"Anyone who says this situation is a 'New York City only situation' is in a state of denial. You see this virus move across the state, you see this virus move across the nation, there is no American who is immune to this virus. I don't care if you live in Kansas. I don't care if you live in Texas," Cuomo said on Monday.

New York has been scrambling to obtain the necessary medical equipment to combat the pandemic, which officials say is projected to peak in New York in 14 to 21 days. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 250 ambulances, about 500 EMTs and paramedics and 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries to New York City, city officials said Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. stands at more than 164,600 and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 3,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. New York state accounts for almost half of those cases with 67,384 confirmed infections as of Tuesday morning.

