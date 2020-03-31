Xerox ends its hostile takeover bid for HP

Xerox has dropped its bid to merge with HP, citing the current global health crisis related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Xerox said. The news was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The current global health crisis and resulting macroeconomic and market turmoil caused by COVID-19 have created an environment that is not conducive to Xerox continuing to pursue an acquisition of HP Inc," Xerox said in a statement on Tuesday.

Xerox will not nominate candidates to HP's board, and has withdrawn its offer.

Xerox had previously led a hostile takeover bid of HP which would combine the two legendary tech giants. HP had rejected Xerox's proposals. In February, Xerox raised its offer to $24 per share, which would value HP at about $34 billion.

However, since Xerox sweetened its bid, the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak spread around the world and has created economic uncertainty, which led to Xerox ceasing its pursuit of the transaction. HP is a larger company and is more highly valued than Xerox.

HP announced last year that it planned to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022 to save $1 billion per year. In February, Xerox said that it had met with HP's shareholders to discuss the potential "synergies" from a combination. In its statement about dropping its bid, Xerox said that HP used "delay tactics" while negotiating.

Activist investor Carl Icahn owns a 10.6% stake in Xerox and bought a $1.2 billion stake in HP last year. He was pushing for the merger.

HP shares were flat after dropping more than 1% after hours on the news, while Xerox shares barely moved after rising more than 5% during regular trading.