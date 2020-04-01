Amazon workers plan strike at Michigan warehouse to call for coronavirus protections

Amazon workers at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse strike in demand that the facility be shut down and cleaned after one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, 2020 in New York.

Amazon warehouse workers at a Michigan facility are planning a strike on Wednesday to call for greater protections against the coronavirus.

Employees at the Romulus, Michigan facility, known as DTW1, plan to walk out on Wednesday at noon ET, according to a document obtained by CNBC. The workers are demanding that Amazon close DTW1 for two weeks in order to clean the facility, after a worker tested positive last week. News of the strike was first reported by The Verge.

Workers at DTW1 received a text message from Amazon, which was also viewed by CNBC, Wednesday morning informing them that a third person has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Today, we learned of a third confirmed case of COVID-19 at DTW1," the text message reads. "The affected individual was last seen on site on March 28, and consistent with our daily processes, the site has been undergoing multiple enhanced cleanings during this time."

Amazon told workers in the text message that it was notifying any co-workers who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive. The company also said that it wouldn't penalize any workers who felt uncomfortable coming into work.

Representatives from Amazon weren't immediately available for comment.