Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide order Wednesday mandating all residents to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak. It joins New York, New Jersey, California and Washington — all among the hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19 — in implementing restrictions on people's movements as an attempt to keep the virus from spreading further.

The U.S. has the most coronavirus cases of any country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with more than 190,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 4,100 deaths.

With the majority of states instituting stay-at-home orders, more restrictions are expected be implemented this week. Here are the states that announced restrictions Wednesday. This list will be updated throughout the day: