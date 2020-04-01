Gaming ETFs are holding up despite the market chaos. Here's why

Attendees play Super Mario video games on the Nintendo Co. exhibition stand at the Gamescom gaming industry event in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Despite a turbulent quarter for the markets, a few relative bright spots have emerged, including gaming-related ETFs.

While the Dow and S&P 500 just posted their worst first quarter on record — respectively by 23% and 20% — gaming-related ETFs managed to outperform the market. VanEck's Gaming and Esports ETF (ESPO), for instance, is up 2% year to date while the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) has fallen only about 5% amid the big market sell-off.

ETFs focused on esports have also held up relatively well, with the Global X video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) rallying back to early January levels. The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD), though down about 12% this year, still stacks up relatively well compared with the broader market.

The gaming industry is seen as well suited for "unique stay-at-home" trends resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, said Roundhill Investments CEO Will Hershey. The lockdowns have also favored stocks like Zoom Video and Netflix since consumers are now searching for at-home entertainment.

"You're now seeing [the market] differentiate between sectors and areas that can actually perform here [given the current environment, and] the data points are bearing it out," he said. "Steam is hitting a new record concurrent player base every weekend, Twitch [is on track to break a new record] for viewership, and that's going to be reflected in companies' earnings."

Verizon reported a 75% week-over-week bump in gaming usage while games like Call of Duty Warzone grew to 30 million players in just nine days following its March 10 release. The quarantine in China also drove a gaming surge for top Asian gaming companies like Tencent and NetEase.