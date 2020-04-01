Skip Navigation
Jim Cramer: Investors can 'learn a lot' from first-quarter winners and losers

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO5:3805:38
Jim Cramer breaks down the first quarter's biggest winners and losers
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday separated the wheat from the chaff in the market and opined on the best- and worst-performing stocks through the first quarter of 2020.

"You can learn a lot about a market by looking at its winners and losers," the "Mad Money" host said one day after the market ended its worst first-quarter output in history.

Since advancing about 5% from the start of the year to the Feb. 19 close of 3,386.15, the S&P 500 within four weeks fell more than 1,190 points — deep in a bear market. On Tuesday the index ended a volatile three-month period down almost 20%, near January 2019 levels.

Investors were reacting to news that the fast-spreading coronavirus had reached U.S. shores and of its potential impact on the global economy.

"In the end, I think the winners from the first quarter keep winning as long as the pandemic rages, and the losers [will] keep losing," Cramer said.

Below are his comments on the top- and bottom-performing stocks of the quarter:

Winners

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals surged 30%, according to Factset.

"I think Regeneron has the best hope for fighting the pandemic," Cramer said, noting their efforts to find a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19.

Citrix Systems rallied 28%.

"Citrix is a seasoned company, part of my barbell list from last night, and while it already vaulted ... I think it's actually got more room to run," Cramer said.

Digital Realty Trust gained 17%.

"With everyone using the cloud to work from home, the data center is on fire," Cramer said. "I like it here with a 3.3% yield, but I'd like it a little more on a pullback."

Netflix matured 16%.

"What matters is that they can raise prices dramatically, if they really want to [because] everyone accepted we're starved for entertainment," he said.

Gilead Sciences moved 16%.

Gilead is working on an antiviral to stop the coronavirus, but Cramer said, "I'd rather just buy Regeneron."

Losers

Apache plummeted nearly 84%, according to Factset.

"Apache used to be a terrific international energy company, then they sold off their far-flung properties and made a huge bet on the wrong part of the Permian Basin," Cramer said.

Norwegian Cruise Line declined 81%.

Royal Caribbean dropped almost 76%.

"Cruises are totally off limits until people get over the industry's unique exposure to COVID-19," Cramer said.

Marathon Oil sank nearly 76%.

Noble Energy declined almost 75%.

"After the bankruptcy today of Whiting Petroleum, even the best oil producers are nothing more than a dice roll, and we're going to see many more bankruptcies," Cramer said.

