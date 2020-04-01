Legere is out as T-Mobile CEO as Sprint merger officially closes

John Legere is officially done with the role of T-Mobile CEO after the company officially closed its merger with Sprint, the company announced Wednesday.

The transition comes ahead of schedule, with President and COO Mike Sievert taking over as CEO effective immediately.

The company announced the planned transition late last year, but said it would occur on May 1, 2020. Legere had long been expected to cede the role after the $26 billion merger closed after clearing regulatory hurdles. CNBC's David Faber reported in July that Sievert was expected to takeover at the close of the deal.

Legere ushered the Sprint merger through a series of challenges, including a lawsuit from a group of state attorneys general seeking to block the deal after the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission cleared it with certain concessions. The states argued the deal would limit options for consumers and ultimately raise prices. The companies said the merger would allow a flailing Sprint to become part of a stronger T-Mobile that could take on the top two U.S. telecom companies and expand 5G network service. A judge ruled in favor of allowing the deal to clear in February.

Legere made several other aggressive moves to secure T-Mobile's role among top competitors AT&T and Verizon since becoming CEO in 2012. He created the company's signature unlimited wireless plan and offered to pay termination fees for customers who switched to the service. Other carriers ultimately adopted the same strategy. Legere also brought Apple's iPhone to T-Mobile for the first time.

Legere will remain on the board of directors for the remainder of his term through the annual shareholders meeting in June, the company said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: How US antitrust law works, and what it means for Big Tech