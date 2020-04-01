Skip Navigation
Photos of New York City quieted by coronavirus

Adam Jeffery
Fog envelops the Manhattan skyline as the Brooklyn Bridge sits nearly empty of pedestrian traffic in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.
Victor J. Blue | Getty Images

New York City has become the epicenter of coronavirus in the U.S with over 47,000 cases. The pandemic has forced millions of New Yorkers into their homes as local and state government enforce another 30 day stay-at-home order to try and flatten the curve.

What remains is a surreal and eerie state of quiet and calm across a city that is typically unaccustomed to life without the noise and chaos that makes up the very fabric of New York. Now between the intermittent screams of sirens as ambulances rush new patients to overwhelmed hospitals, the only noise one might hear are the sounds of birds singing. While New York may still be the city that never sleeps, it is also a city that has been subdued, muted and left immobile.

The following are photos of some of New York's most popular and iconic landmarks left empty as the city grapples with a pandemic that has already claimed over 1000 lives. 

Grand Central Terminal

A view inside the Grand Central Terminal as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in New York City. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Rockefeller Center

A view of The Rink at Rockefeller Center during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Central Park Writer's Walk  

The Mall in Central Park is near empty as people remain at home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Charging Bull Statue

The Wall St. Bull is seen standing on a nearly empty Broadway in the financial district, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 23, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

The Oculus

A pedestrian walks inside a nearly empty Oculus transportation hub in the Financial District of New York, U.S., on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

5th Avenue

Fifth Avenue is empty of traffic as people remain at home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

SoHo

High end stores in Manhattan board up their windows and entrances to prevent looting amid coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in New York, United States on March 29, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Radio City Music Hall 

A view outside Radio City Music Hall during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City. President Trump has extended the social distancing guidelines to April 30.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Dumbo, Brooklyn

Dumbo neighborhood is seen empty due to Covid-19 pandemic, in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, United States on March 28, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

10th Avenue

An empty 10th Avenue is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Times Square

A view of eerily quiet and empty Times Square amid Coronavirus(Covid-19) Pandemic on March 31, 2020, in New York, United States.
John Nacion | NurPhoto | Getty Images

42nd Street

A nearly empty 42nd Street is viewed on March 25, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange 

Wall Street stands empty as people stay away from the area due to the coronavirus on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images