Photos of New York City quieted by coronavirus

Fog envelops the Manhattan skyline as the Brooklyn Bridge sits nearly empty of pedestrian traffic in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.

New York City has become the epicenter of coronavirus in the U.S with over 47,000 cases. The pandemic has forced millions of New Yorkers into their homes as local and state government enforce another 30 day stay-at-home order to try and flatten the curve.

What remains is a surreal and eerie state of quiet and calm across a city that is typically unaccustomed to life without the noise and chaos that makes up the very fabric of New York. Now between the intermittent screams of sirens as ambulances rush new patients to overwhelmed hospitals, the only noise one might hear are the sounds of birds singing. While New York may still be the city that never sleeps, it is also a city that has been subdued, muted and left immobile.

The following are photos of some of New York's most popular and iconic landmarks left empty as the city grapples with a pandemic that has already claimed over 1000 lives.