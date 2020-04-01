The top 10 medical schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

The United States now has more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world, surpassing China and Italy with 177,452 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

But as communities and hospitals across the country confront the pandemic, many experts predict there will be a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Shreya Thatai, a second-year student med student in a joint medical program between the University of California, Berkley and University of California, San Francisco says she hopes the pandemic will motivate more students to go to medical school.

"Maybe we'll get a lot more doctors out of this," she tells CNBC Make It. "I feel like for younger folks, maybe in high school or in undergrad right now, this could be a real motivating force to just enter health care: nurses and doctors and medical practitioners and everyone."

For students who have been inspired to go to medical school, the next step is setting their sights on the right program for them.

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best medical programs in the United States to help students make that choice. This year, the publication surveyed 189 accredited medical programs and considered a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and medical research funding from the National Institutes of Health, to calculate its rankings.

Here are the top 10 medical programs for students interested in research, according to U.S. News: