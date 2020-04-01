The top 10 medical schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

The United States now has more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world, surpassing China and Italy with 177,452 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
But as communities and hospitals across the country confront the pandemic, many experts predict there will be a shortage of doctors and nurses.
Shreya Thatai, a second-year student med student in a joint medical program between the University of California, Berkley and University of California, San Francisco says she hopes the pandemic will motivate more students to go to medical school.
"Maybe we'll get a lot more doctors out of this," she tells CNBC Make It. "I feel like for younger folks, maybe in high school or in undergrad right now, this could be a real motivating force to just enter health care: nurses and doctors and medical practitioners and everyone."
For students who have been inspired to go to medical school, the next step is setting their sights on the right program for them.
Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best medical programs in the United States to help students make that choice. This year, the publication surveyed 189 accredited medical programs and considered a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and medical research funding from the National Institutes of Health, to calculate its rankings.
Here are the top 10 medical programs for students interested in research, according to U.S. News:
Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 3.3%
NIH research grants (in millions): $1,652.60
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $171.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 13.6
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,203
Total enrollment: 712
Overall score: 76
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 6.0%
NIH research grants (in millions): $663.00
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $281.10
Faculty-to-student ratio: 5.0
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $60,749
Total enrollment: 476
Overall score: 75
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 522
Acceptance rate: 4.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $700.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $265.10
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,343
Total enrollment: 612
Overall score: 74
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.0
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Average undergrad GPA: 4.0
Average MCAT score: 522
Acceptance rate: 2.5%
NIH research grants (in millions): $542.40
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $530.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.4
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $3,950
Total enrollment: 430
Overall score: 74
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 2.3%
NIH research grants (in millions): $462.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $422.00
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.2
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $61,328
Total enrollment: 489
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.5
Residency director score (1-5): 4.4
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 3.5%
NIH research grants (in millions): $585.70
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $276.40
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $68,886
Total enrollment: 580
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 520
Acceptance rate: 2.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $512.10
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $606.00
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $57,170
Total enrollment: 362
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.4
Residency director score (1-5): 4.3
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 517
Acceptance rate: 2.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $707.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $248.50
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.9
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $54,511
Total enrollment: 731
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 3.8%
NIH research grants (in millions): $611.90
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $223.30
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,777
Total enrollment: 643
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 8.2%
NIH research grants (in millions): $564.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $252.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.8
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $66,913
Total enrollment: 470
Here are the top 10 medical programs for students interested in primary care, according to U.S. News:
Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.1
Selectivity ranking: 37
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 4.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 71.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $62,095
Total enrollment: 752
Overall score: 84
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.0
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Selectivity ranking: 16
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 3.8%
Graduates entering primary care: 43.3%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,777
Total enrollment: 643
Overall score: 84
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.2
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Selectivity ranking: 81
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average MCAT score: 510
Acceptance rate: 4.1%
Graduates entering primary care: 49.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $68,213
Total enrollment: 1,113
Overall score: 82
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.1
Residency director score (1-5): 4.0
Selectivity ranking: 10
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 4.9%
Graduates entering primary care: 62.7%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.5
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,601
Total enrollment: 758
Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Selectivity ranking: 25
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 516
Acceptance rate: 5.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 43.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $59,718
Total enrollment: 689
Overall score: 71
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.3
Residency director score (1-5): 3.8
Selectivity ranking: 15
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 11.7%
Graduates entering primary care: 55.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 1.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $58,540
Total enrollment: 615
Overall score: 70
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Selectivity ranking: 63
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 4.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 42.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.8
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $74,703
Total enrollment: 630
Overall score: 70
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.6
Residency director score (1-5): 3.6
Selectivity ranking: 89
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average MCAT score: 510
Acceptance rate: 3.1%
Graduates entering primary care: 57.2%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 1.9
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,476
Total enrollment: 463
Overall score: 69
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.0
Selectivity ranking: 46
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 3.7%
Graduates entering primary care: 40.6%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 6.2
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $66,668
Total enrollment: 744
Overall score: 68
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.2
Residency director score (1-5): 4.1
Selectivity ranking: 5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 3.3%
Graduates entering primary care: 39.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 13.6
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,203
Total enrollment: 712
