The top 10 medical schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

Tom Werner | Getty Images

The United States now has more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world, surpassing China and Italy with 177,452 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

But as communities and hospitals across the country confront the pandemic, many experts predict there will be a shortage of doctors and nurses

Shreya Thatai, a second-year student med student in a joint medical program between the University of California, Berkley and University of California, San Francisco says she hopes the pandemic will motivate more students to go to medical school.

"Maybe we'll get a lot more doctors out of this," she tells CNBC Make It. "I feel like for younger folks, maybe in high school or in undergrad right now, this could be a real motivating force to just enter health care: nurses and doctors and medical practitioners and everyone."

For students who have been inspired to go to medical school, the next step is setting their sights on the right program for them. 

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best medical programs in the United States to help students make that choice. This year, the publication surveyed 189 accredited medical programs and considered a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and medical research funding from the National Institutes of Health, to calculate its rankings.

Here are the top 10 medical programs for students interested in research, according to U.S. News: 

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

1. Harvard University

Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 3.3%
NIH research grants (in millions): $1,652.60
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $171.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 13.6
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,203
Total enrollment: 712

Johns Hopkins University
JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

2. Johns Hopkins University

Overall score: 76
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 6.0%
NIH research grants (in millions): $663.00
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $281.10
Faculty-to-student ratio: 5.0
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $60,749
Total enrollment: 476

University of Pennsylvania campus
pkujiahe | Getty Images

3. University of Pennsylvania, Perelman

Overall score: 75
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 522
Acceptance rate: 4.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $700.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $265.10
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,343
Total enrollment: 612

A view of parked ambulances in front of NYU Langone hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 26, 2020 in New York City.
John Nacion | NurPhoto | Getty Images

4. New York University, Langone (tie)

Overall score: 74
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.0
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Average undergrad GPA: 4.0
Average MCAT score: 522
Acceptance rate: 2.5%
NIH research grants (in millions): $542.40
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $530.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.4
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $3,950
Total enrollment: 430

A general view of the campus of Stanford University including Hoover Tower and buildings of the Main Quadrangle.
David Madison/Getty Images

4. Stanford University (tie)

Overall score: 74
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 2.3%
NIH research grants (in millions): $462.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $422.00
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.2
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $61,328
Total enrollment: 489

A general view of the exterior of Columbia University Medical Center at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
Getty Images

6. Columbia University (tie)

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.5
Residency director score (1-5): 4.4
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 3.5%
NIH research grants (in millions): $585.70
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $276.40
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $68,886
Total enrollment: 580

Mayo Clinic sign in front of main building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.
DNY59 | Getty Images

6. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, Alix (tie)

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 520
Acceptance rate: 2.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $512.10
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $606.00
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $57,170
Total enrollment: 362

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

6. University of California—Los Angeles, Geffen (tie)

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.4
Residency director score (1-5): 4.3
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 517
Acceptance rate: 2.4%
NIH research grants (in millions): $707.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $248.50
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.9
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $54,511
Total enrollment: 731

Sign at the entrance to the Mission Bay campus of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) medical center in San Francisco, California.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

6. University of California—San Francisco (tie)

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.6
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 3.8%
NIH research grants (in millions): $611.90
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $223.30
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,777
Total enrollment: 643

Brookings Hall at Washington University in St. Louis.
Stephen Ehlers | Getty Images

6. Washington University in St. Louis (tie)

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 521
Acceptance rate: 8.2%
NIH research grants (in millions): $564.50
NIH research grants per faculty member (in thousands): $252.20
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.8
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $66,913
Total enrollment: 470

Here are the top 10 medical programs for students interested in primary care, according to U.S. News: 

1. University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill

Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.9
Residency director score (1-5): 4.1
Selectivity ranking: 37
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 4.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 71.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $62,095
Total enrollment: 752

Sign at the entrance to the Mission Bay campus of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) medical center in San Francisco, California.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

2. University of California—San Francisco (tie)

Overall score: 84
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.0
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Selectivity ranking: 16
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 3.8%
Graduates entering primary care: 43.3%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 4.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,777
Total enrollment: 643

University of Washington
Nikko Hellstern | Getty Images

2. University of Washington (tie)

Overall score: 84
Peer assessment score (1-5): 4.2
Residency director score (1-5): 4.5
Selectivity ranking: 81
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average MCAT score: 510
Acceptance rate: 4.1%
Graduates entering primary care: 49.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 2.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $68,213
Total enrollment: 1,113

People enter the Roy and Lillie Cullen building at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2009.
Craig Hartley | Bloomberg | Getty Images

4. Baylor College of Medicine

Overall score: 82
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.1
Residency director score (1-5): 4.0
Selectivity ranking: 10
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 4.9%
Graduates entering primary care: 62.7%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.5
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,601
Total enrollment: 758

University of Michigan
tiny-al | Getty Images

5. University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Overall score: 72
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Selectivity ranking: 25
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 516
Acceptance rate: 5.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 43.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.3
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $59,718
Total enrollment: 689

University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia
Win McNamee | Getty Images

6. University of Virginia

Overall score: 71
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.3
Residency director score (1-5): 3.8
Selectivity ranking: 15
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 518
Acceptance rate: 11.7%
Graduates entering primary care: 55.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 1.7
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $58,540
Total enrollment: 615

Oregon Health and Science University.
Source: Cacophony via Wikipedia CC

7. Oregon Health and Science University (tie)

Overall score: 70
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.8
Residency director score (1-5): 4.2
Selectivity ranking: 63
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 4.0%
Graduates entering primary care: 42.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 3.8
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $74,703
Total enrollment: 630

A view of UC Davis Medical Center
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

7. University of California—Davis (tie)

Overall score: 70
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.6
Residency director score (1-5): 3.6
Selectivity ranking: 89
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average MCAT score: 510
Acceptance rate: 3.1%
Graduates entering primary care: 57.2%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 1.9
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $53,476
Total enrollment: 463

People walk through the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, Colorado.
Getty Images

9. University of Colorado

Overall score: 69
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.7
Residency director score (1-5): 4.0
Selectivity ranking: 46
Average undergrad GPA: 3.8
Average MCAT score: 512
Acceptance rate: 3.7%
Graduates entering primary care: 40.6%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 6.2
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $66,668
Total enrollment: 744

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

10. Harvard University

Overall score: 68
Peer assessment score (1-5): 3.2
Residency director score (1-5): 4.1
Selectivity ranking: 5
Average undergrad GPA: 3.9
Average MCAT score: 519
Acceptance rate: 3.3%
Graduates entering primary care: 39.0%
Faculty-to-student ratio: 13.6
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $65,203
Total enrollment: 712

