Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 76,000 people in the state as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that the coronavirus has proven more powerful and more dangerous than expected. His remarks came shortly after he learned that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, contracted COVID-19 and is isolating himself.

"I'm tired of being behind this virus. We've been behind this virus from day one," the governor said in Albany on Tuesday. "We underestimated this virus. It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected."

The state's new cases on Tuesday made New York the coronavirus epicenter of the world, surpassing China's Hubei province, which reported 67,801 confirmed cases since the virus emerged there in December. Cuomo said 10,929 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 2,710 ICU patients.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 873,767 and has killed at least 43,288 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected at least 189,633 people and has killed at least 4,081.

—CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.