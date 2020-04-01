4 steps to take if you worry you or your partner will be laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic

If you or your partner fear that you may lose your jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, your worries are not unfounded. It's estimated that 14 million U.S. jobs may be lost due to the pandemic by summer, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Unemployment claims are already on the rise, with 3.28 million filed the week ending on March 21. That number blows the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 out of the water. "As businesses face periods of time with decreasing or no revenue, they might be forced to make tough decisions to reduce costs to survive," Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner at online personal finance company SoFi, tells CNBC Make It. "Unfortunately, one of the ways businesses might reduce costs is by furloughing or laying off workers."

To better ensure that you and your partner are financially prepared should either of you lose your jobs, here are four steps experts recommend taking to protect your financial stability.

1. Have a money talk with your partner

If you worry that you or your partner may be laid off, the first thing you should do is sit down and have a serious money talk. "Carve out time to talk about your finances. Communication is key for couples to achieve financial harmony," says Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial. "There is already a lot of uncertainty in the current environment, so couples should do what they can to limit the unknowns when it comes to their financial situation." This discussion should focus on your necessities, such as how much you have in savings or whether one of you should consider getting a side job until the economy turns around.

If you're not sure where to start, Thomas J. Duffy, a certified financial planner at Jersey Shore Financial Advisors, LLC., suggests using the following checklist to make sure you go over the basics: How do you feel about our finances in light of recent events?

Do you think we should take any special actions right now?

What kind of help should we seek regarding our finances?

Are you concerned about your employment?

Should we be concerned about my employment?

Is there any part of our finances that we should examine in more detail? Even if this conversation may feel stressful in the moment, it's worth having, Keckler says. That's because "couples may be able to navigate challenges better if they are in sync and fully aware of their financial picture." Duffy's questions will serve as a jumping off point to make the process easier. But if you and your partner are still finding it difficult to handle this discussion on your own, "it may be helpful to engage a financial advisor to help facilitate important conversations," Keckler says.

2. Review your joint accounts

Next, review your various joint accounts. "You should begin reviewing your fixed expenses immediately and understand if you will have a shortfall between your income and expenses if your spouse or partner is laid off," says Kaleb Paddock, a certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning in Parker, Colorado. You should go over four main areas during this deep dive, says Katharine Perry, a certified financial planner at Fort Pitt Capital Group. Debt levels: Check on how much money you and your partner owe in total as well as the minimum amount you must pay toward your various balances each month. If one of you loses your job because of the pandemic, "you need to make sure you can still pay your debt and know what those bills are," Perry says. One partner may have to help the other cover their bills until they find new work. Monthly cash flow: Next, figure out how much cash comes in and goes out each month. Ask yourself: How much are we bringing in? Where is the money coming from? If our cash flow is interrupted, how will that impact our monthly budget? Savings: Review how much you have in savings and determine how long it would last if you needed to use it to cover expenses until one or both of you found a new job. Retirement plans and other investments: Check in on your various investment accounts, including retirement plans like 401(k)s and IRAs, and "determine whether or not it will be necessary to temporarily stop contributions," Perry says. Taking the time to go through your accounts in a detailed manner will allow you to "review your cash needs and obligations to ensure you're prepared for any income uncertainties," says Lauren Anastasio, a certified financial planner at online personal finance company SoFi. More from Invest in You:

3. Set up an emergency fund

Begin establishing an emergency fund right away. If you already have one, contribute even more of your income toward it if possible. "It's important to have a cash cushion should the coronavirus continue to take a toll on the economy, disrupt jobs or impact the health of many more people," Keckler says. "If you don't already have an emergency fund, start putting money aside immediately to prepare for any unexpected situations." Experts generally recommend having between three to six months' worth of your living costs saved. But if you're just starting an account now, contribute what you can.

If you aren't sure how much you can afford to put away each month, you can always work with a financial professional, who will be able to help you determine what's feasible for you and what the best plan of action might be. "Being proactive and setting this money aside is one of the best things you can do for yourself during these uncertain times," Anastasio says. Additionally, if there are any large, unnecessary purchases you were planning on making, see if you can postpone them until the economy turns around. "For items you would be paying for outright, you'll likely be happier to have the cash on hand," Anastasio says.

4. Stay calm