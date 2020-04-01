What to watch today: Dow set for sharp drop after worst first quarter ever

BY THE NUMBERS

Xerox (XRX) dropped its $35 billion hostile bid for HP Incorporated (HPQ), saying it was prioritizing its response to the coronavirus outbreak over all other considerations. Xerox had planned to put up its own slate of directors for election to HP's board but has now dropped that effort as well. Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), HSBC (HSBC), Barclays (BCS) and other big UK bank shave canceled their dividends to shore up their balance sheets amid an expected increase in bad loans due to the virus outbreak. Caterpillar (CAT) will withhold annual salary increases for executives, managers, and salaried employees, in an effort to hold down expenses amid the coronavirus outbreak. The heavy equipment maker will also not pay out bonuses to employees next year. Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has pulled its previous financial guidance for 2020, as it tries to determine the impact of the coronavirus on its results. The medical lab operator said that even with a surge of COVID-19 testing, overall testing volume dropped more than 40 % during the last two weeks of March. Sysco Corp. (SYY) is cutting out fresh food sales for its customers and focusing on frozen products, according to a report in the New York Post. The food distributor is also said to be cutting out Saturday deliveries, product returns, and guaranteed delivery times.

