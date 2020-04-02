Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to the public, begins offering supplies to hospitals

Amazon is no longer offering N95 masks to the general public, as it prioritizes the delivery of essential supplies to hospitals, government agencies and other groups amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the company rolled out a new section of its website dedicated to COVID-19 related supplies. There, any U.S.-accredited hospital or state or federal agency can fill out a form to access necessary items like N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers. News of the website was first reported by Vox.

The site states it is not accepting requests from the general public, noting: "We are not accepting requests from individuals or non-qualified organizations at this time." Amazon also noted it will not make a profit from the orders.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that it's no longer permitting the sale of certain coronavirus-related items in its store to ensure that scarce inventory of medical supplies are available to hospitals and government organizations during the pandemic.

In addition to N95 masks and similar masks, Amazon is also restricting the general public's access to COVID-19 diagnostic kits, the spokesperson said. The company will monitor additional product categories to determine if they should be prioritized for sale to hospitals and government organizations.