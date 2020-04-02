Chanos says he is still 'maximum short' Tesla even with drop in last month

Founder of hedge fund Kynikos Associates and well-known short seller Jim Chanos said on Thursday that he is still betting against Tesla, even after the electric automaker's stock fell dramatically in the past month.

"We are still basically maximum short Tesla. It's still one of my favorite positions," Chanos told CNBC's "Halftime Report." "Nothing's changed in my viewpoint here ... It will lose money this year."

Tesla shares slipped 2% in trading from its previous close of $418.56.

Chanos said his firm warned clients that Tesla's recent rally from about November to February wouldn't last. The stock more than doubled during that time, surging above $950 a share and peaking in early February. Since hitting that peak Tesla's stock has fallen more than 51%.

"[That] was one of the craziest periods I've ever seen in my 40 years on Wall Street," Chanos said.