Coronavirus epicenter could 'possibly' shift back to Asia, says public health expert

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is at risk of shifting constantly, posing challenges to public health systems, a health expert said on Thursday.

"The epicenters will shift constantly," said Teo Yik Ying, dean at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

Although the U.S. is now seen as the epicenter of the outbreak with cases surpassing 200,000 — "in a month's time, the epicenter will shift," Teo told CNBC's "Street Signs."

"Would it shift to South Asia? Would it shift to Africa or Latin America? We don't know at the moment, but there is that real risk that the epicenters will continue to shift, and it could possibly even shift back to East Asia," Teo said.

The coronavirus was first reported in December last year in the city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak in central China, but it has since spread to 180 countries and territories. While China accounted for majority of the cases up until February, the epicenter has since shifted to the West, with the U.S., Italy and Spain being the top 3 worst-hit countries right now.