Fed's Kashkari says, 'We need to err on the side of being generous' with rescue programs

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, who helped guide the U.S. economy out of its last crisis, said policymakers need to be less selective this time around when deciding who to help.

Kashkari was one of the architects of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, an omnibus effort directed toward aiding banks through a series of lending facilities. The program came about to resuscitate the then-moribund financial sector, which had been crippled by toxic assets largely related to the mortgage industry crash.

In seeking how to distribute the more than $400 billion allocated to TARP, Kashkari said those making the decisions were "too targeted" as they wanted to avoid the appearance of bailing out people who didn't deserve it.

"We didn't end up helping many homeowners," the central bank official said during a webinar Thursday in which he endorsed a more aggressive approach now that would pay off once the coronavirus crisis is contained.

"We need to err on the side of being generous, helping as many small businesses, as many small profits as we can to retain their workforce," he said. "It's much better to keep workers attached to their businesses so that when the crisis is behind us, we can then turn the economy back on as opposed to have to reorganize the economy."