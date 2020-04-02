India automaker Maruti Suzuki made 'no sales' since virus lockdown, but chairman believes crisis will pass

If the coronavirus pandemic did not occur, demand for automobiles in India would have steadily grown over the course of the year, according to a top industry leader in the country.

Though the virus outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year, the infection has spread rapidly around the world, infecting more than 935,000 and killing over 47,000 people so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The initial number of cases in India appeared to show that the situation was contained, but as the number of infections grew, it prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a 21-day national lockdown that began last Wednesday.

"The lockdown has meant that all the automakers, including Maruti, have had to close the factories and stop production completely. We've shut down our service stations, our sales outlets, and the dealerships," R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

"So, no sales have been taking place now for the last about two weeks. Whatever demand there was remains dormant. I'm not sure how quickly it'll come back once the lockdown is lifted," he added.

In a regulatory filing, publicly-listed Maruti said it sold 76,976 vehicles in India for March this year. That marked a 47.9% decline from the same period in 2019, when it had sold 147,613 vehicles. The filing noted that Maruti suspended its operations in line with the national policy from March 22, two days before the lockdown began.

according to the health ministry's website, India has 1,649 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 41 people have died while 143 were cured as of April 1, 7:30 p.m. local time.