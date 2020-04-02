Coronavirus patient Chris Cuomo joins New York governor brother Andrew's press conference by remote video

Even the coronavirus can't keep the Cuomo brothers from taking good-natured shots at each other.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has the coronavirus, joined his New York governor brother Andrew Cuomo's press conference Thursday to talk about his condition via a remote video feed.

"I'm doing pretty well, all things considered," Chris Cuomo said during the press conference, where his older brother provided updates about how the pandemic in New York state, which is the national epicenter of the outbreak.

Gov. Cuomo said, "You look good. You sound good."

"I know sometimes we joke. I'm not going to do that. Rule is you never hit a brother while he is down," the governor said.

But the brothers, whose late father Mario Cuomo was a three-term governor of the Empire State, then launched into the kind of banter that has drawn attention on social media and elswhere when Chris has interviewed the governor on his evening show, Cuomo Prime Time.

"You look like you've been cutting your own hair," Chris Cuomo said.

Chris Cuomo, who was speaking from the basement of his home in New York City, where he has been quaratined since getting diagnosed earlier this week, described how his fever from the coronavirus had affected his dreams.

"I got hit with a fever and those rigors," Chris Cuomo said. "It was like out of movie. I was having hallucinations. I saw pop."

"You came to me in a dream," the journalist told his brother.