Ford's first-quarter sales drop 12.5% amid coronavirus pandemic

Ford F-150 trucks go through the customer acceptance line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant on September 27, 2018 in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor joined Fiat Chrysler and other major automakers in reporting double-digit declines in first-quarter U.S. vehicle sales as consumers shelter in place and dealerships close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford reported Thursday that its sales fell 12.5% through March from a year ago. The decline is larger than the company's crosstown rivals but is lower than the 15% slide expected for the overall industry.

March is typically the highest sales month of the first quarter, with many sales coming toward the end of the month as automakers offer additional discounts. However, the coronavirus and states enacting stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders significantly disrupted dealers from selling vehicles.

"Looking at the quarter, it started out really well," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "March was actually going really good until the 10th, … and then as we started getting states going to shelter-in-place, then we started feeling a much more profound impact."

Only about a third of Ford's 3,100 U.S. dealers have showrooms completely open for sales, according to LaNeve. About 50% of its U.S. dealers have closed showrooms but can sell online, he said.