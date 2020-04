A man walks by the Wall Street subway sign on March 23, 2020 in New York City.

Income investing has become riskier in recent weeks as major companies have slashed dividends to manage cash flow during the coronavirus crisis.

With the pandemic denting economic activity and sending unemployment soaring, companies have been looking for ways to tighten their belts. Legacy manufacturers, including Boeing and Ford, have suspended dividends, as have struggling retailers Macy's and Nordstrom.