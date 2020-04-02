Since 1990, this is how Dow, S&P perform in quarters that follow their worst drops

The second quarter has not gotten off to a convincing start for investors looking to call a bottom and get back to stock market profits. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked on Wednesday, and a doubling in jobless claims to more than 6 million, while not unexpected, does not add confidence to hopes that the economy and market can quickly rebound. However, recent market history of big quarterly declines does show that after quarters in which the S&P 500 declined by 10% or more, the next quarterly move was most often back up.

In the first quarter, the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned in its worst performance since 1987, falling more than 23%. The S&P 500 had its worst quarter since 2008, with a decline of 20%. Both major stock market indices saw four-quarter winning streaks end.

Long-term market history dating all the way back to 1933 shows that the Dow tends to pare massive first-quarter losses during the remainder of a full year but still tends to finish the year in the red. More recent market history suggests that stocks may not only be able to claw their way back to near even but bounce back with near-term gains following their worst three-month periods, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho market trading data since 1990.

Since 1990, after quarters in which the S&P 500 declined by 10% or more, it has produced an average return near-7% in the following quarter, while the Dow has posted a 6% return, according to Kensho. Both traded positive across nine of those 11 historical trading scenarios. Since 1990, in the 12-month periods after a decline of 10% or more in the S&P, both it and the Dow have posted positive results in all periods except after the combination of 9/11 and the dot-com bubble.

Trading in the Dow was choppy at Thursday's open but was rising at midday after Wednesday's 800-point drop. WTI crude jumped 9% to trade back above $22 a barrel on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to come to an agreement about their price war, but many in the market were skeptical a deal would be easy to reach that went far enough to change bearish dynamics in the oil market. The stock market remains volatile, and investor attempts to call a bottom have been met with more days of selling, like Wednesday. Some heavyweight investors, like Jeff Gundlach, still expect another big leg down in stocks before the selling ends.

A few notable exceptions in the Kensho data:

After the only other quarterly drop since 1990 of 20% or more, similar to this year's plummet, stocks did not bounce back in the next quarter. After the 22% drop in the S&P in Q4 2008, the S&P 500 and Dow both continued down, with double-digit percentage declines, in the next quarter.