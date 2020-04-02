A Swiss hotel is selling a luxury quarantine with a $500 coronavirus test

Le Bijou, a luxury Swiss hotel brand, has set up "quarantine apartments" which include in-room health services, such as coronavirus testing.

A stay in one of these apartments ranges from $800 to $2,000 per night. Facilities include food delivery and a personal chef, as well as a private gym, in-room spa treatments and a home office.

Previous guests at Le Bijou include the "Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, which costs $500, guests can also pay for other coronavirus health services such as twice-daily nurse visits for $1,800 and an around-the-clock nurse for $4,800 a day.

Le Bijou introduced the quarantine service after its CEO, Alexander Hübner, noticed fewer of the typical three-night bookings and more reservations for 14 days or more. When asked why guests were extending their stays, many said they were specifically booking the apartment for quarantine.

He then decided to adapt its traditional services to make the apartments fully automated, including extending its digital services with a virtual butler called James, removing the need for human contact at check-in and check-out, for example.

Le Bijou is also offering free stays for health-care workers, working overtime to help cope with the virus outbreak, as well as for people "in great need."